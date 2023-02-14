loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 4.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 26,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $701.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,187 shares of company stock worth $2,039,861. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

