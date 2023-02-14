London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading 0.3% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $93.25. 4,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

