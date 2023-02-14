L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.69

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.69 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 108516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($373.12) to €314.00 ($337.63) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.25.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.