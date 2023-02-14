Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.58.

LOW stock opened at $214.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

