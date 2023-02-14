Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.81. The company had a trading volume of 359,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

