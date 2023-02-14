Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,683 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

