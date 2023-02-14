Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,683 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
