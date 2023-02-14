Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 92 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

