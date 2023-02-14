Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

