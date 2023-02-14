Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

