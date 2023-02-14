Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

