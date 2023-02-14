Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.