Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.