Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 860.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

