Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $105.79.

