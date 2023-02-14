Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $742.63 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00432594 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,319.29 or 0.28655824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.