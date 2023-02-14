Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Holdings Boosted by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Luxfer makes up 2.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.59% of Luxfer worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Luxfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 3,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,340. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $449.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

