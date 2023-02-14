Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

