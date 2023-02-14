Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
