Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

