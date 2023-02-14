MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

MacroGenics stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 385.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 175,342 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

