Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGS opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

