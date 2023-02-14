Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 145 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.40 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $482.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average of $346.19.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

