Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,658,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,057,000 after buying an additional 186,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 125.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 177,755 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

