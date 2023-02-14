Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COF. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.