Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

EL stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

