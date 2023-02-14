Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 32,589 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

