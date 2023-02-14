Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 498 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 123.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $71,155,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

