Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

