Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Magna International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

