Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 47,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $453.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

