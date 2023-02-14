Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 47,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $453.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
