MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MEGI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,478. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 310,205 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

