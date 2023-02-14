MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MEGI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,478. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
