Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

