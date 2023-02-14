Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 7,096,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 37,027,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

