Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.07.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 254,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,785. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

