Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

