Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

