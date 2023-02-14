Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $3.35 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00015402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $228.43 million and approximately $100.17 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

