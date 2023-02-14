Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.96. 1,839,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,952. The firm has a market cap of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.88 and a 200 day moving average of $339.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

