Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.