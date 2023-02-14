Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on March 24th

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 620 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 833 ($10.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 630.07. The company has a market cap of £317.61 million and a PE ratio of 7,960.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 830 ($10.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

