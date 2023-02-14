Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded up 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 78,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,662. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.21.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Further Reading

