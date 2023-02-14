Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medpace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

