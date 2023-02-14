Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down to $228.85

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.85, but opened at $216.00. Medpace shares last traded at $211.98, with a volume of 169,837 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Medpace Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

