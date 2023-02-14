Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.75 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.75 million and $883,767.86 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.01361233 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006312 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.46 or 0.01653759 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

