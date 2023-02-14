Metahero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734,026.25 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $734,026.25 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.01360351 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006448 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00034874 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.01672111 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

