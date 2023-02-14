Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
