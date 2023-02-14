Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

