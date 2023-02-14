MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.65 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $105,822.27 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

