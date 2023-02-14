Meter Governance Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $525,887.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00015581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,873,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,908,701 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,867,905 with 16,906,537 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.35732561 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $535,319.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

