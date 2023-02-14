MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 7.8% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $147.40 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $33.16 or 0.00151691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00217905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,444,553 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,444,552.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.95345436 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,279,748.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.