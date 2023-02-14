MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

