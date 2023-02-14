Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 63 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £495.81 ($601.86).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 65 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($602.82).

On Monday, December 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £499.82 ($606.72).

Shares of LON:FDM traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 798 ($9.69). 27,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 741.56. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 591 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,162 ($14.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £871.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,683.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

